Kazakhstan reports over 2,700 new COVID-19 cases
31 July 2022 09:12

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 2,713 new COVID-19 cases, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

951 fresh cases were reported in the city of Nur-Sultan, 532 in Almaty, 64 in Shymkent, 120 in Akmola region, 41 in Aktobe region, 44 in Almaty region, 100 in Zhetysu region, 49 in Atyrau region, 27 in East Kazakhstan region, 35 in Abai region, 57 in Zhambyl region, 42 in West Kazakhstan region, 345 in Karaganda region, 5 in Ulytau region, 66 in Kostanay region, 73 in Kyzylorda region, 24 in Mangistau region, 68 in Pavlodar region, 42 in North Kazakhstan region, and 27 in Turkistan region bringing the country’s tally to 1,350,180.


