Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      для ANSA

    Kazakhstan reports over 1,200 fresh COVID-19 infections in 24h

    12 November 2021, 08:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today 1,260 fresh infections have been reported in Kazakhstan, with North Kazakhstan region logging 161 new COVID-19 cases, Kazinform has learnt from coroanvirus2020.kz.

    Almaty city registered the second high number of fresh COVID-19 cases – 146. Karaganda region has added 135 new COVID-19 cases.

    Pavlodar region and Nur-Sultan city reported 129 and 121 fresh COVID-19 cases, respectively.

    116 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kostanay region, 98 – in Akmola region, 93 – in East Kazakhstan region, 83 – in Almaty region, 38 – in West Kazakhstan region, 32 – in Shymkent city, 28 – in Atyrau region, 24 – in Kyzylorda region, 20 – in Aktobe region, 15 – in Zhambyl region, 15 – in Turkestan region, and 6 – in Mangistau region.

    To date the total COVID-19 tally in Kazakhstan stands at 954,146 registered since the start of the pandemic.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Regions Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
    UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    5 Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II