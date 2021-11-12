Kazakhstan reports over 1,200 fresh COVID-19 infections in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today 1,260 fresh infections have been reported in Kazakhstan, with North Kazakhstan region logging 161 new COVID-19 cases, Kazinform has learnt from coroanvirus2020.kz.

Almaty city registered the second high number of fresh COVID-19 cases – 146. Karaganda region has added 135 new COVID-19 cases.

Pavlodar region and Nur-Sultan city reported 129 and 121 fresh COVID-19 cases, respectively.

116 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kostanay region, 98 – in Akmola region, 93 – in East Kazakhstan region, 83 – in Almaty region, 38 – in West Kazakhstan region, 32 – in Shymkent city, 28 – in Atyrau region, 24 – in Kyzylorda region, 20 – in Aktobe region, 15 – in Zhambyl region, 15 – in Turkestan region, and 6 – in Mangistau region.

To date the total COVID-19 tally in Kazakhstan stands at 954,146 registered since the start of the pandemic.



