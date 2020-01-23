Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Kazakhstan reports no novel coronavirus cases

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
23 January 2020, 14:30
Kazakhstan reports no novel coronavirus cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy chairman of the goods and service quality and safety control committee of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry Zhandarbek Bekshin told the press conference about the measures taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus emerging in China.

According to him, the coronavirus originated in animals. As the preliminary epidemiological research shows the majority of infected worked or visited the seafood market in Wuhan.

He also added that Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and the U.S. reported novel coronavirus infection cases. All those infected are known to travel to Wuhan.

Bekshin stressed that all the passengers arriving from China in Kazakhstan undergo entry screening for symptoms associated with the virus at airports, railway stations. As of today 13,000 were checked up so far. No virus infection was reported in Kazakhstan.

He also urges not to travel to China except when it is absolutely necessary, not to visit Wuhan, Hubei province, and seek medical attention if they develop any respiratory symptoms during or after the trip.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   Pneumonia in China  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President