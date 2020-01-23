Kazakhstan reports no novel coronavirus cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy chairman of the goods and service quality and safety control committee of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry Zhandarbek Bekshin told the press conference about the measures taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus emerging in China.

According to him, the coronavirus originated in animals. As the preliminary epidemiological research shows the majority of infected worked or visited the seafood market in Wuhan.

He also added that Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and the U.S. reported novel coronavirus infection cases. All those infected are known to travel to Wuhan.

Bekshin stressed that all the passengers arriving from China in Kazakhstan undergo entry screening for symptoms associated with the virus at airports, railway stations. As of today 13,000 were checked up so far. No virus infection was reported in Kazakhstan.

He also urges not to travel to China except when it is absolutely necessary, not to visit Wuhan, Hubei province, and seek medical attention if they develop any respiratory symptoms during or after the trip.