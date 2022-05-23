Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan reports no monkeypox cases

Adlet Seilkhanov
23 May 2022, 17:19
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has so far reported no cases or suspected cases of monkeypox, Kazinform cites the Health Ministry of the country.

«Sanitary and quarantine control is in the place at border crossings. Measures to detect persons with suspected monkeypox using remote thermometry are taken at the state border,» said Chief Medical Officer - Vice-Minister of Health of Kazakhstan Aizhan Yessmagambetova.

Cases of monkeypox have soared 20 times in Africa since 2016, with Nigeria and Congo reporting major outbreaks. According to the WHO, Congo has seen 1.2 thousand cases of monkeypox since the year began.

The WHO reported 110 confirmed monkeypox cases in 14 countries outside Africa, including Spain, Portugal, the UK, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Italy, Australia, the Netherlands, the U.S., Israel, France, Switzerland, and Sweden.


