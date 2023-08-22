Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan reports no Eris cases – health minister

    22 August 2023, 17:40

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The new variant of Omicron strain Eris has already been reported in China, US, and Europe, Kazakh Health Minister Azhar Giniyat said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «According to the results of the study, this strain [Eris] has not been reported in the country. However, its circulation has been reported in China, US, and some European countries,» said the Kazakh minister at the government sitting.

    According to her, the symptoms of Eris are similar to those of Omicron, that is, mild and has cold and flu-like symptoms.

    Earlier it was reported that Eris strain was registered in late March and is spreading all around the world. According to the WHO, 45 countries have reported cases of Eris, which has been spreading very actively over the past 5 weeks.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

