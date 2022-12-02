Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan reports nearly 67% rise in buckwheat output

2 December 2022, 17:40
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Buckwheat output was up almost 67% in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh agriculture ministry.

Kazakhstan saw a 66.9% increase in buckwheat production in January-September 2022.

11 Kazakh makers produced around 30 thousand tons of buckwheat with the annual consumption average of 29.1 thousand tons.

The main buckwheat producers are Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions.

This year’s buckwheat import was down 80% and stood at 600 tons compared to around 3 thousand tons in January-September of 2021.


Photo: grechikha.ru

