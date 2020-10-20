Kazakhstan reports nearly 40% growth in pharmaceutical manufacturing

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In 9 months of 2020, Kazakhstan’s pharmaceutical manufacturing has grown by 39.8%, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The increase in delivery of pharmaceuticals and medical products through the Single Distributor SK-Pharmacy as part of the guaranteed volume of free medical care resulted in the 39.8% growth in pharmaceutical manufacturing in Kazakhstan.

96 enterprises making pharmaceuticals and medical products operate across the country.

The domestic mask makers churn out 900 thousand masks a day. The country has 18 million face masks stockpiled.

It is said that the country is capable of producing up to 1.5 million masks a day, if needed. Manufacturing of medical gloves is set to be increased to up to 530 thousand pairs a day.

504 thousand protective suits are made by 6 domestic enterprises in the country each month, which is to rise to 1 million by the yearend.



