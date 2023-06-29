Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan reports lack of beds for pediatric neurosurgical patients

    29 June 2023, 13:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Since gaining its independence Kazakhstan set to pay greater attention to the development of medicine and strengthening the country’s healthcare system, Kazinform quotes head of the National Neurosurgery Centre, academician of the Kazakh National Science Academy Serik Akshulakov as saying.

    Addressing the 5th Congress of Neurosurgeons of Kazakhstan Akshulakov said the country’s neurosurgical service recorded enormous growth and changes. In 2007 Kazakhstan had 1,191 neurosurgery beds, and 223 neurosurgeons, and performed 5,516 surgeries a year. Now the number of surgeries grew up to 29,723 a year, the number of surgeons doubled and operations grew more than fivefold.

    The country’s neurosurgical service is represented now by the National Neurosurgery Centre and 51 neurosurgical units at 39 regional and district hospitals. He stressed the lack of beds for pediatric neurosurgical patients and the absence of such beds in some regions.

    All these issues will be debated at tomorrow’s sitting to define tasks and plans for further development of Kazakhstan’s neurosurgery.

    As stated there, Kazakhstan Khalkhyna Fund will help children’s neurosurgical units with necessary medical devices.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Kazakhstan Healthcare
