Kazakhstan reports increased business activity in service sector

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Business activity in the sphere of service was up 2.9%, Asset Irgaliyev, Kazakh Minister of National Economy, told today’s government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Irgaliyev said that Kazakhstan’s economic growth accelerated to up to 3.4% in January-September this year. According to him, there was recovery in the main trends in the service sector and continuation of growth in the real sector, greater trade balance, and high investment activity in non-primary sectors.

In his words, the real sector was up 3.5% in January-September of 2021.

«Business activity in the sphere of service was up 2.9%, with such fields as information and communication, construction, trade, water supply, electricity supply, and manufacturing demo9nstrating most growth. There is also positive increase in agriculture,» he said.



