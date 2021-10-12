Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Economy

    Kazakhstan reports increased business activity in service sector

    12 October 2021, 09:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Business activity in the sphere of service was up 2.9%, Asset Irgaliyev, Kazakh Minister of National Economy, told today’s government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Irgaliyev said that Kazakhstan’s economic growth accelerated to up to 3.4% in January-September this year. According to him, there was recovery in the main trends in the service sector and continuation of growth in the real sector, greater trade balance, and high investment activity in non-primary sectors.

    In his words, the real sector was up 3.5% in January-September of 2021.

    «Business activity in the sphere of service was up 2.9%, with such fields as information and communication, construction, trade, water supply, electricity supply, and manufacturing demo9nstrating most growth. There is also positive increase in agriculture,» he said.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Government of Kazakhstan Economy Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    Tokayev meets with Total Energies CEO Patrick Pouyanné
    ‘Baiterek’ Holding’s role in development of SDGs in Kazakhstan discussed at Astana Int’l Forum
    Kazakh Health Minister, Power International Holding Chairman agree to build medical hub in Astana
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays