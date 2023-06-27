Kazakhstan reports increase in uranium sales revenue

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan sold a total of 16,358 tons of uranium concentrate in 2022, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«In 2022, the sales volume of uranium concentrate reached 16,358 tons. The revenue stood at 1 trillion 1.2 billion tenge,» said Chairman of the Board of Kazatomprom Yerzhan Mukanov.

The speaker went on to add that there has been a steady growth in the revenue from uranium concentrate sales over the past five years.

«The cumulative growth stood at over 2fold. The net income of the company’s owners was KZT348bn in 2022. The amount of dividends paid stood at KZT227bn in 2023, a 52% year-over-year increase. For instance, the cumulative growth in the dividends paid in 2018 was 41%,» said Mukanov.

He added that taxes to the tune of 293 billion 642 million tenge was paid to the republican budget, and around 20.5 billion tenge to the local budgets.