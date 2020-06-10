Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan reports increase in saiga population

    10 June 2020, 19:01

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZIFORM - The saiga population in Kazakhstan has significantly increased, Kazakh Ecology Minister said Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    There is an annual rise in the population of rear hoofed animals and saiga, Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev emphasized during an online conference.

    According to Mirzagaliyev, the saiga population has grown by 55% and reached 334,000. The minister pledged to preserve such positive dynamics in the future.

    The country, in his words, is considering a higher status for inspectors to help tackle poaching.

    In 2019, the Ecology Ministry, the Interior Ministry, and the Prosecutor-General's Office introduced amendments to the criminal law in order to strengthen accountability for poaching.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

