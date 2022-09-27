Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan reports high quality of new wheat harvest

    27 September 2022, 12:38

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «4.2 mln tons of new grain yield were delivered to the licensed grain-collecting stations that is 2.2 more as compared to 2021,» Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev made public at today’s Governemnt meeting.

    As of September 2 this year 3.4 mln tons of wheat were delivered to the grain elevators that is twice as much as in 2021, 564,800 tons of barley that is 3.4 times more as compared to 2021, 178,600 tons of other crops that is 3.1 more against the previous year.

    The Minister stressed that the said records once again prove outperforming harvesting rates as compared to 2021. He also highlighted that 85.8% of wheat delivered to the licensed grain-collecting stations account for 1-3 wheat classes.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Agriculture
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan to build container hub in Aktau Port
    Government will continue work on digital transformation of economy – Kazakh PM
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
    3 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    4 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    5 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool