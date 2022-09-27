Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan reports high quality of new wheat harvest
27 September 2022, 12:38

Kazakhstan reports high quality of new wheat harvest

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «4.2 mln tons of new grain yield were delivered to the licensed grain-collecting stations that is 2.2 more as compared to 2021,» Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev made public at today’s Governemnt meeting.

As of September 2 this year 3.4 mln tons of wheat were delivered to the grain elevators that is twice as much as in 2021, 564,800 tons of barley that is 3.4 times more as compared to 2021, 178,600 tons of other crops that is 3.1 more against the previous year.

The Minister stressed that the said records once again prove outperforming harvesting rates as compared to 2021. He also highlighted that 85.8% of wheat delivered to the licensed grain-collecting stations account for 1-3 wheat classes.


