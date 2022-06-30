Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan reports growth in COVID-19 cases - Health Ministry

    30 June 2022, 17:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Weekly COVID-19 cases have grown 3.6 times from 127 to 457 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    Global COVID-19 cases have risen by 15%, and deaths by 3% over the past week.

    Of 457 COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan in the past week, 391 or 85% fell at Almaty and Nur-Sultan cities. Of those, 80% are unvaccinated patients or those who did not get the vaccine in the past six months.

    The COVID-19 vaccination campaign is still underway in the country. According to the latest data, the first COVID-19 vaccine jab has been given to 80.2% and the second jab to 78.0% of the eligible population in the country. A COVID-19 booster jab has been received by a total of 4.7 million people or 67.4% of those eligible for revaccination. A fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot was given to 170 thousand people or 50.6% of the eligible population.

    20-21 thousand COVID-19 vaccine shots are administered on a daily basis in Kazakhstan.

    The genetic sequence analysis revealed that Omicron strain was responsible for 99% of the infections, including Stealth Omicron for 27%, countrywide in May.

    The Ministry recommends getting a COVID-19 booster jab, especially for at-risk people.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

