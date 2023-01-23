Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan reports decrease in COVID cases over last 2 weeks

    23 January 2023, 17:06

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «The country’s coronavirus epidemiological situation remains stable,» Healthcare Vice Minister –chief state sanitary doctor Aizhan Yesmaganbetov told the sitting of the Central Election Commission.

    For the past two weeks, Kazakhstan confirmed a steady reduction in coronavirus cases. Some 120 coronavirus-positive cases and 10 coronavirus-negative cases are registered daily. Coronavirus incidence decreased by 1.7 times from 782 to 461 cases for the past week as compared to the previous one. All the regions remain in the COVID-19 green area.

    At the same time, the R number is above 1 in the city of Shymkent, as well as in Almaty, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, and Mangistau regions. With that said the sanitary doctor recommended all wear masks in crowded places.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

