Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  ANSA News

Kazakhstan reports 97 daily cases of COVID-19 and COVID-like pneumonia cases

11 February 2023, 11:10
Kazakhstan reports 97 daily cases of COVID-19 and COVID-like pneumonia cases

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 97 COVID-19 and COVID-like pneumonia cases over the past day, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

As of February 11, 1,670 people are being treated for COVID-19 in the country. 137 are under treatment as inpatients, and 1,533 as outpatients.

According to the ministry, six COVID-19 patients are in serious condition, four in critical condition, and one connected to artificial lung ventilation.


Related news
S. Korean team rescues 2 more survivors in quake-hit Turkey
Теги:
Read also
1,612 treated for coronavirus in Kazakhstan
90 more tested positive for COVID last day
COVID-19 in Kazakhstan: Cases rise by nearly 1.5 times in past 2 weeks
S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases continue weekly decline as virus slows down
Japan postmortems of COVID-infected patients finds virus stays in half
Above 130 COVID patients staying in hospitals
Kazakhstan records 70 more COVID cases over 24 hr
Study reveals impact of COVID-19 pandemic on child abuse and parental treatment
News Partner
Popular
1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022

News