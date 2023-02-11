Kazakhstan reports 97 daily cases of COVID-19 and COVID-like pneumonia cases

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 97 COVID-19 and COVID-like pneumonia cases over the past day, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

As of February 11, 1,670 people are being treated for COVID-19 in the country. 137 are under treatment as inpatients, and 1,533 as outpatients.

According to the ministry, six COVID-19 patients are in serious condition, four in critical condition, and one connected to artificial lung ventilation.