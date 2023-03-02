Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan reports 96 new COVID-19 cases

2 March 2023, 09:56
ASTANA. KAZINFORM 1,651 Kazakhstanis are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection today. Of them, 115 are at hospitals, and 1,586 are at home care, Kazinform has learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

The condition of two patients is estimated as serious, four patients are critically ill, and one patient is on life support.

Meanwhile, 96 new coronavirus cases have been registered countrywide in the past 24 hours.


