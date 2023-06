NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 93 people more died from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

24 patients died in Almaty, 11 in Shymkent. Mangistau region recorded 8 fatalities.

As earlier reported, over the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan detected 880 new COVID-19 cases bringing the country’s tally to 798,671.