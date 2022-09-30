30 September 2022, 08:54

Kazakhstan reports 86 new coronavirus cases in 24h

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 89 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform learned from the Committee for Sanitary-Epidemiological Control of the Ministry of Healthcare.

Of them, 18 – in Astana, 11 – in Almaty, 1 – in Shymkent, 15 – in Akmola region, 2 – in Aktobe region, 2 – in Almaty region, 1 – in Atyrau region, 1 – in East Kazakhstan region, 5 – in West Kazakhstan region, 8 – in Karaganda region, 1 – in Ulytau region, 7 – in Kostanay region, 1 – in Pavlodar region, 10 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 3 – in Turkistan region.

1,393,557 coronavirus cases have been confirmed countrywide since the pandemic onset.

127 people have recovered from the infection is the last 24 hours, raising the total number of recovered people to 1,378,657.

Of them, 29 – in Astana, 6 – in Almaty, 13 – in West Kazakhstan region, 14 – in Karaganda region, 39- in Kostanay region, 8 – in Pavlodar region, 8 – in North Kazakhstan region, 7 – in Turkistan region, and 3 – in Ulytau region.