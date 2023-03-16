Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan reports 85 new coronavirus cases

    16 March 2023, 10:10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 85 people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. Five more people have been diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia, Kazinform reports with a reference to the Ministry of Healthcare.

    A day before, the Ministry reported about 105 coronavirus and five COVID-like pneumonia cases.

    A total of 1,408,973 COVID-19 cases have been registered countrywide since the pandemic onset (March 13, 2020). 90,910 people have been diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

