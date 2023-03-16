Kazakhstan reports 85 new coronavirus cases

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 85 people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. Five more people have been diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia, Kazinform reports with a reference to the Ministry of Healthcare.

A day before, the Ministry reported about 105 coronavirus and five COVID-like pneumonia cases.

A total of 1,408,973 COVID-19 cases have been registered countrywide since the pandemic onset (March 13, 2020). 90,910 people have been diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia.