Kazakhstan reports 85 new coronavirus cases

16 March 2023, 10:10
ASTANA. KAZINFORM 85 people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. Five more people have been diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia, Kazinform reports with a reference to the Ministry of Healthcare.

A day before, the Ministry reported about 105 coronavirus and five COVID-like pneumonia cases.

A total of 1,408,973 COVID-19 cases have been registered countrywide since the pandemic onset (March 13, 2020). 90,910 people have been diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia.


