Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      для ANSA

    Kazakhstan reports 8 new COVID-19 cases in past 24h

    27 May 2022, 10:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan documented eight new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, up five from the previous day, Kazinform has learned from the Interdepartmental commission fighting to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

    Of eight fresh daily infections, the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, and Almaty city added three cases each. One case of the coronavirus infection was reported in Karaganda and Pavlodar regions apiece.

    The total COVID-19 tally in Kazakhstan has climbed to 1,305,723 since the global pandemic began.

    Earlier it was reported that 140 Kazakhstanis are still treated for the coronavirus infection countrywide, including five COVID-19 patients in critical condition.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
    4 Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
    5 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran