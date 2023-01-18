Kazakhstan reports 70 new COVID-19 cases in 24h

18 January 2023, 09:16

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 2,000 Kazakhstanis are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection today, according to the Ministry of Healthcare.

169 patients are treated at hospitals, and 1,831 are at home care. The condition of nine patients is evaluated as serious. Five patients are critically ill, and four patients are on life support.

70 people have tested positive for the COVID-19 in 24 hours.