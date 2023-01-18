Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Kazakhstan reports 70 new COVID-19 cases in 24h

18 January 2023, 09:16
Kazakhstan reports 70 new COVID-19 cases in 24h

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 2,000 Kazakhstanis are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection today, according to the Ministry of Healthcare.

169 patients are treated at hospitals, and 1,831 are at home care. The condition of nine patients is evaluated as serious. Five patients are critically ill, and four patients are on life support.

70 people have tested positive for the COVID-19 in 24 hours.


Related news
Kazakhstan to spend KZT52.4bln to boost agribusiness
Mark Cavendish joins Astana Qazaqstan Team
Kazakhstan Ambassador presents credentials to President of Georgia
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstan to spend KZT52.4bln to boost agribusiness
Unbeaten Kazakh men’s ice hockey team to face U.S. at 2023 FISU Winter Games
Mark Cavendish joins Astana Qazaqstan Team
Kazakhstan Ambassador presents credentials to President of Georgia
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, UAE Deputy PM Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan meet
Kazakhstan weather forecast for Jan 18
COVID-19 kills 1 more Iranian over past 24 hours
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan victorious at 2023 Australian Open
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan to pay $20bln to Russia for its stake in EDB
2 Kazakhstan to channel KZT 143 bln for rural development in 2023
3 Kazakh men’s ice hockey team scores 4th win at 2023 FISU Games
4 Kyrgyzstan imposes temporary ban on export of cash foreign currency
5 Official greeting ceremony of President Tokayev held in Abu Dhabi

News