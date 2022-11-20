Kazakhstan reports 67,85% voter turnout as of 6:00pm

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – As of 6:00 voter turnout in the Kazakh presidential elections stood at 67,85% as 8,108,668 people have cast their ballots, Central Election Commission official Shavkat Utemissov told, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the commissions of the regions and cities of republican significance, as of 6:00pm 67,85% of those eligible to vote cast their ballots in the Kazakh presidential elections, said Utemissov at a briefing at the central communication service.

Kazakhstan is holding the early presidential elections.



