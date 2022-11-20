Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan reports 67,85% voter turnout as of 6:00pm

    20 November 2022, 19:02

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – As of 6:00 voter turnout in the Kazakh presidential elections stood at 67,85% as 8,108,668 people have cast their ballots, Central Election Commission official Shavkat Utemissov told, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the commissions of the regions and cities of republican significance, as of 6:00pm 67,85% of those eligible to vote cast their ballots in the Kazakh presidential elections, said Utemissov at a briefing at the central communication service.

    Kazakhstan is holding the early presidential elections.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

