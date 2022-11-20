Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

Kazakhstan reports 67,85% voter turnout as of 6:00pm

20 November 2022, 19:02
Kazakhstan reports 67,85% voter turnout as of 6:00pm
20 November 2022, 19:02

Kazakhstan reports 67,85% voter turnout as of 6:00pm

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – As of 6:00 voter turnout in the Kazakh presidential elections stood at 67,85% as 8,108,668 people have cast their ballots, Central Election Commission official Shavkat Utemissov told, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the commissions of the regions and cities of republican significance, as of 6:00pm 67,85% of those eligible to vote cast their ballots in the Kazakh presidential elections, said Utemissov at a briefing at the central communication service.

Kazakhstan is holding the early presidential elections.


Related news
Long-lived woman votes in Kazakh presidential elections in Atyrau rgn
Presidential elections in Kazakhstan: 1 of 5 polling stations in Russia completes voting ahead of schedule
Kyrgyzstan reports 100% turnout in Kazakh presidential elections
Read also
Long-lived woman votes in Kazakh presidential elections in Atyrau rgn
Presidential elections in Kazakhstan: 1 of 5 polling stations in Russia completes voting ahead of schedule
Kyrgyzstan reports 100% turnout in Kazakh presidential elections
Presidential elections: Taraz city mayor Bakhytzhan Orynbekov casts his vote
French observer shares his impression of presidential elections in Kazakhstan
Early presidential election of Kazakhstan conducted in Türkiye
Baikonur citizens actively partake in Kazakh presidential elections
Presidential Elections 2022: Voting kicks off in Brazil
News Partner
Popular
1 Elections 2022: Voting starts in 15 regions
2 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev casts his vote in presidential election
3 Kazakhstan to pursue multi-vector foreign policy, President
4 November 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events
5 Voting starts at 8,150 ballot stations in Kazakhstan

News