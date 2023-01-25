Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan reports 66 new COVID-19 cases

    25 January 2023, 09:22

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 1,750 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan to date. Of them, 117 are in hospitals, and 1,633 are at home care, the Kazakh Ministry of Healthcare reported.

    66 new COVID-19 cases have been registered countrywide in the past 24 hours. Another six have COVID-like pneumonia symptoms.

    The condition of six patients is evaluated as serious. Five patients are critically ill, and two more are on life support.

    Since March 13, 2020, the total tally of confirmed coronavirus cases countrywide has reached 1,405,564.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

