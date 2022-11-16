Kazakhstan reports 60 new COVID-19 cases

16 November 2022, 09:25

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 60 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

747 people are being treated for the coronavirus infection, with 86 staying in hospitals and 661 getting home care.

The condition of five patients is estimated as serious. Two patients are critically ill, and two more patients are on life support.