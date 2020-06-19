Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan reports 5fold growth in agricultural engineering

    19 June 2020, 13:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov has enlisted Kazakhstan's achievements in agricultural engineering, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Atamkulov, the country's agricultural engineering has seen a fivefold increase, overall investments have grown by 3.4, and localization of production totals 37%.

    He went on to say that agricultural vehicles worth 12,46 billion tenge have been manufactured in five months of 2020, including 825 tractors, 139 combine harvesters, with an increase of 54%.

    Registered tractors and combine harvesters have approximated 153 thousand and 42 thousand units throughout the country, respectively. In the meantime, 65% of all tractors and 46% of all combine harvesters have been in use for more than 17 years.

    The minister informed domestic manufacturing of agricultural machinery and equipment is being worked on to increase labor productivity and crop harvest.

    He added the industry will benefit from incentives regarding recycling. The country has already developed the leasing program to boost agricultural machinery production.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

