Kazakhstan reports 54.09% voter turnout in parliamentary elections as of 8:00 pm

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The updated data indicate 54.09% of the total Kazakhstani citizens included in the lists received ballots as of 20:10 March 19, 2023, Kazinform cites the press service of the Central Election Commission.

Voter turnout by region:

Abai region – 57.02%

Akmola region –60.01%

Aktobe region – 57.45%

Almaty region – 60.03%

Atyrau region – 50.22%

West Kazakhstan region – 59.01%

Zhambyl region – 65.21%

Zhetysu region – 55.32%

Karaganda region – 59.48%

Kostanay region – 65.10%

Kyzylorda region – 66.46%

Mangistau region – 54.08%

Pavlodar region – 58.68%

North Kazakhstan region – 65.25%

Turkestan region – 53.01%

Ulytau region – 58.99%

East Kazakhstan region – 64.15%

Astana city – 42.91%

Almaty city – 25.82%

Shymkent city – 45.46%

According to the updated data, 12,035,004 people are eligible to vote in the parliamentary elections in the country. As of 8:00pm, 6,509,695 Kazakhstanis received ballots, which is 54.09% of the citizens included in the list.



