Kazakhstan reports 54.09% voter turnout in parliamentary elections as of 8:00 pm
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The updated data indicate 54.09% of the total Kazakhstani citizens included in the lists received ballots as of 20:10 March 19, 2023, Kazinform cites the press service of the Central Election Commission.
Voter turnout by region:
Abai region – 57.02%
Akmola region –60.01%
Aktobe region – 57.45%
Almaty region – 60.03%
Atyrau region – 50.22%
West Kazakhstan region – 59.01%
Zhambyl region – 65.21%
Zhetysu region – 55.32%
Karaganda region – 59.48%
Kostanay region – 65.10%
Kyzylorda region – 66.46%
Mangistau region – 54.08%
Pavlodar region – 58.68%
North Kazakhstan region – 65.25%
Turkestan region – 53.01%
Ulytau region – 58.99%
East Kazakhstan region – 64.15%
Astana city – 42.91%
Almaty city – 25.82%
Shymkent city – 45.46%
According to the updated data, 12,035,004 people are eligible to vote in the parliamentary elections in the country. As of 8:00pm, 6,509,695 Kazakhstanis received ballots, which is 54.09% of the citizens included in the list.