    Kazakhstan reports 5 new COVID-19 cases for 4th straight day

    2 June 2022, 10:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past day Kazakhstan added five new cases of the coronavirus infection. This is the fourth day in a row the country reports five fresh infections, Kazinform has learned from the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19.

    Only one new case of the coronavirus infection was detected in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, while Almaty city added four fresh COVID-19 cases.

    Other cities and regions of the country remain COVID-free.

    The total COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,305,760 in Kazakhstan since the onset of the global pandemic.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

