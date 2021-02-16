Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Industry

    Kazakhstan reports 4% rise in pharmaceutical manufacturing in January

    16 February 2021, 12:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Pharmaceutical manufacturing has increased by 4% in Kazakhstan, Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure development Minister told a government session on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Addressing today’s government session, the minister said that Khimfarm and Viva pharm each had reported a 2fold rise in production, and Dolce an 18% rise. The rises are greatly attributed to the increasing demand for pharmaceuticals and medical equipment from the population.

    In his words, the growing demand for disinfects and mineral fertilizers led chemical production to rise by 12.8%.

    Contraction output rose by 111.8% owing to a 5.3% rise in Portland cement production, a 17.8% rise in plaster production, a 15.6% rise in silicate and slag bricks production, a 12.7% rise in construction mortar.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Government of Kazakhstan Construction Events Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    ‘Baiterek’ Holding’s role in development of SDGs in Kazakhstan discussed at Astana Int’l Forum
    Geopolitical tension and growing protectionism are changing global economy – Tokayev
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    3 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    4 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    5 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil