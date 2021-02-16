Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Industry

Kazakhstan reports 4% rise in pharmaceutical manufacturing in January

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
16 February 2021, 12:15
Kazakhstan reports 4% rise in pharmaceutical manufacturing in January

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Pharmaceutical manufacturing has increased by 4% in Kazakhstan, Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure development Minister told a government session on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing today’s government session, the minister said that Khimfarm and Viva pharm each had reported a 2fold rise in production, and Dolce an 18% rise. The rises are greatly attributed to the increasing demand for pharmaceuticals and medical equipment from the population.

In his words, the growing demand for disinfects and mineral fertilizers led chemical production to rise by 12.8%.

Contraction output rose by 111.8% owing to a 5.3% rise in Portland cement production, a 17.8% rise in plaster production, a 15.6% rise in silicate and slag bricks production, a 12.7% rise in construction mortar.


Government of Kazakhstan   Construction    Events   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
2 injured as military helicopter makes emergency landing in Yangyang, S. Korea
2 injured as military helicopter makes emergency landing in Yangyang, S. Korea