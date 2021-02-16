Kazakhstan reports 4% rise in pharmaceutical manufacturing in January

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Pharmaceutical manufacturing has increased by 4% in Kazakhstan, Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure development Minister told a government session on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing today’s government session, the minister said that Khimfarm and Viva pharm each had reported a 2fold rise in production, and Dolce an 18% rise. The rises are greatly attributed to the increasing demand for pharmaceuticals and medical equipment from the population.

In his words, the growing demand for disinfects and mineral fertilizers led chemical production to rise by 12.8%.

Contraction output rose by 111.8% owing to a 5.3% rise in Portland cement production, a 17.8% rise in plaster production, a 15.6% rise in silicate and slag bricks production, a 12.7% rise in construction mortar.