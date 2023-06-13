Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.05 eur/kzt 485.5

    rub/kzt 5.32 cny/kzt 62.28
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months

    13 June 2023, 12:30

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan recorded 4.5% GDP growth for the past five months,» Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov told the Government meeting.

    he said manufacturing industries make a major contribution. The machine building industry saw 32% growth, including 41% growth rates in motor-car construction, and 6% in the production of locomotives and carriages. The light industry grew by 31%, including the growth of textiles and clothing production by 51% and 4.8% correspondingly. Food production increased by 6.5%, production of plastic products by 7.7%, mineral products by 4.1%, and ready-made metal products by 11%. Oil refining increased by 3%, electricity generation grew by 2.9%. The mining industry saw 1.3% growth, while the construction industry expanded by 12.1%. Agricultural output rose by 3.5%.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Economy
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstani, Georgian PMs discuss TITR and mutual trade development
    Almaty mayor praises city’s socioeconomic development
    German President Steinmeier, Kazakh PM Smailov launch test drilling as part of green hydrogen plant construction in Mangistau rgn
    Kazakhstan to commission 280 investment projects worth KZT2trl this year
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
    2 June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
    4 June 26. Today's Birthdays
    5 2 killed, 2 trapped in separate building collapses in India's Mumbai