Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
13 June 2023, 12:30
ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan recorded 4.5% GDP growth for the past five months,» Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov told the Government meeting.

he said manufacturing industries make a major contribution. The machine building industry saw 32% growth, including 41% growth rates in motor-car construction, and 6% in the production of locomotives and carriages. The light industry grew by 31%, including the growth of textiles and clothing production by 51% and 4.8% correspondingly. Food production increased by 6.5%, production of plastic products by 7.7%, mineral products by 4.1%, and ready-made metal products by 11%. Oil refining increased by 3%, electricity generation grew by 2.9%. The mining industry saw 1.3% growth, while the construction industry expanded by 12.1%. Agricultural output rose by 3.5%.


