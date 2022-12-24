Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan reports 257 new COVID-19 cases

24 December 2022, 13:05
ASTANA. KAZINFORM 257 people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare. 10 people have been diagnosed with COVID pneumonia.

A day before, the daily COVID-19 count in Kazakhstan was at 271.

2,498 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection and COVID pneumonia today.

Of them, 2,368 have tested positive for the coronavirus. 130 people have been diagnosed with COVID pneumonia. 350 patients are getting hospital treatment, and 2,148 are at home care.

12 patients are in a serious condition, five patients are critically ill, and two more patients are on life support.

Since the pandemic onset (March 13, 2020), the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 1,401,478 countrywide. 90,500 people have been diagnosed with COVID pneumonia.


