Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.18 eur/kzt 499.07

    rub/kzt 6.8 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-11-13сдальнейшимпонижением℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Kazakhstan reports 233 new COVID-19 cases in 24h

    25 December 2022, 11:15

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 233 people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

    10 people have been diagnosed with the COVID pneumonia, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

    A day before, the number confirmed COVID cases was 257.

    2,668 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection and COVID pneumonia today. Of them, 350 are receiving hospital treatment, and 2,318 are at home care.

    The condition of 11 patients is estimated as serious, six patients are critically ill, and two more patients are on life support.

    Since the beginning of the pandemic, Kazakhstan has registered 1,401,711 coronavirus cases. 90,510 people have been diagnosed with COVID pneumonia.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Elena Rybakina is champion of WTL Dubai exhibition tournament
    No precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Dec 25
    December 25. Today's Birthdays
    December 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Roundtable meeting on development of New Kazakhstan held in Oman
    2 Kazakhstan reports 257 new COVID-19 cases
    3 Japan logs record 371 daily COVID deaths amid 8th wave
    4 Bird flu caused mass death of mute swans in Mangistau region
    5 2 killed, 8 injured in Islamabad suicide attack