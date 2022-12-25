Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan reports 233 new COVID-19 cases in 24h

25 December 2022, 11:15
ASTANA. KAZINFORM 233 people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

10 people have been diagnosed with the COVID pneumonia, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

A day before, the number confirmed COVID cases was 257.

2,668 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection and COVID pneumonia today. Of them, 350 are receiving hospital treatment, and 2,318 are at home care.

The condition of 11 patients is estimated as serious, six patients are critically ill, and two more patients are on life support.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Kazakhstan has registered 1,401,711 coronavirus cases. 90,510 people have been diagnosed with COVID pneumonia.



