Kazakhstan reports 203 new coronavirus cases, 1,667 getting treatment

9 December 2022, 09:52
ASTANA. KAZINFORM 1,667 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of December 9, 2022, Kazinform has learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

Of them, 263 are receiving hospital treatment, and 1,404 are at home care.

The condition of seven patients is estimated as serious, five patients are critically ill, and four more patients are on life support.

Meanwhile, 203 fresh COVID-19 cases have been recorded countrywide.


