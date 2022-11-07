Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Kazakhstan reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, 719 getting treatment

    7 November 2022, 09:14

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 719 Kazakhstanis are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection and COVID-19 pneumonia in Kazakhstan as of November 7, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

    571 patients have tested positive for the coronavirus infection. 148 have been diagnosed with COVID-19 pneumonia. 86 patients are in hospitals, and 633 patients are at home care.

    The condition of six patients is estimated as serious. Two patients are critically ill, and one patient is on life support.

    As the Ministry’s press service reported, 20 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed countrywide in the past 24 hours, which raises the total tally of the confirmed coronavirus cases to 1,395,000 (since March 13, 2020).


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    9 hospitalized after explosion at car repair shop in Petropavlovsk
    Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
    Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
    Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan in three days coming
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
    2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
    3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
    4 November 18. Today's Birthdays
    5 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand