Main Page  >
7 November 2022, 09:14
7 November 2022, 09:14

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 719 Kazakhstanis are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection and COVID-19 pneumonia in Kazakhstan as of November 7, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

571 patients have tested positive for the coronavirus infection. 148 have been diagnosed with COVID-19 pneumonia. 86 patients are in hospitals, and 633 patients are at home care.

The condition of six patients is estimated as serious. Two patients are critically ill, and one patient is on life support.

As the Ministry’s press service reported, 20 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed countrywide in the past 24 hours, which raises the total tally of the confirmed coronavirus cases to 1,395,000 (since March 13, 2020).


