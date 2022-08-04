Qazaq TV
Kazakhstan reports 2,792 new COVID-19 cases
4 August 2022 08:50

Kazakhstan reports 2,792 new COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 2,792 new COVID-19 cases, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

847 fresh cases were reported in the city of Nur-Sultan, 435 in Almaty, 41 in Shymkent, 123 in Akmola region, 70 in Aktobe region, 57 in Almaty region, 122 in Zhetysu region, 63 in Atyrau region, 36 in East Kazakhstan region, 43 in Abai region, 59 in Zhambyl region, 134 in West Kazakhstan region, 361 in Karaganda region, 5 in Ulytau region, 87 in Kostanay region, 42 in Kyzylorda region, 41 in Mangistau region, 99 in Pavlodar region, 53 in North Kazakhstan region, and 17 in Turkistan region bringing the country’s tally to 1,360,068.


