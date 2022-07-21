Go to the main site
    • Kazakhstan reports 2,257 new coronavirus cases, 838 recoveries

    21 July 2022 08:54

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 2,257 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed countrywide in the past 24 hours, Kazinform learned from the Interdepartmental Commission for the prevention of COVID-19 spread.

    Of them, 642 are in Nur-Sultan, 650 – in Almaty, 145 – in Shymkent, 38 – in Akmola region, 30 – in Aktobe region, 82 – in Almaty region, 78 – in Zhetysu region, 44 – in Atyrau region, 22 – in East Kazakhstan region, 15 – in Abai region, 86 – in Zhambyl region, 39 – in West Kazakhstan region, 188 – in Karaganda region, 24 – in Ulytau region, 29 – in Kostanay region, 69 – in Kyzylorda region, 19 – in Mangistau region, 19 – in Pavlodar region, 16 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 22 – in Turkistan region.

    The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan has climbed to 1,323,710 since the beginning of the pandemic.

    Meanwhile, 838 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours.

    Of them, 167 are in Nur-Sultan, 508 – in Almaty, 52 – in Shymkent, 33 – in Almaty region, 7 – in Atyrau region, 12 – in East Kazakhstan region, 43 – in Karaganda region, 1 – in Ulytau region, 11 – in Kyzylorda region, 1 – in Pavlodar region, and 3 – in Turkistan region.

    The total number of those recovered stands at 1,297,761 countrywide.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

