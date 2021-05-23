Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      для ANSA

    Kazakhstan reports 2,167 new COVID-19 cases

    23 May 2021, 11:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 2,167 new cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    Almaty city remains the leader in terms of number of fresh daily infections with 519 cases. Ranked second is Karaganda region with 349 new COVID-19 cases. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, posted the third highest number of coronavirus cases - 322.

    Almaty and Akmola regions logged 143 and 135 new COVID-19 cases, accordingly.

    93 people tested positive for COVID-19 in East Kazakhstan region, 91 – in West Kazakhstan region, 86 – in Atyrau region, 82 – in Aktobe region, 80 – Pavlodar region, 63 – in Shymkent city, 50 – in Mangistau region, 43 – in Turkestan region, 41 – in Kostanay region, 38 – in Zhambyl region, 19 – in Kyzylorda region, and 13 – in North Kazakhstan region.

    In total, 373,182 cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Regions Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
    UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    5 Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II