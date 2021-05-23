Kazakhstan reports 2,167 new COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 2,167 new cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city remains the leader in terms of number of fresh daily infections with 519 cases. Ranked second is Karaganda region with 349 new COVID-19 cases. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, posted the third highest number of coronavirus cases - 322.

Almaty and Akmola regions logged 143 and 135 new COVID-19 cases, accordingly.

93 people tested positive for COVID-19 in East Kazakhstan region, 91 – in West Kazakhstan region, 86 – in Atyrau region, 82 – in Aktobe region, 80 – Pavlodar region, 63 – in Shymkent city, 50 – in Mangistau region, 43 – in Turkestan region, 41 – in Kostanay region, 38 – in Zhambyl region, 19 – in Kyzylorda region, and 13 – in North Kazakhstan region.

In total, 373,182 cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.