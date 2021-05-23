Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  для ANSA

Kazakhstan reports 2,167 new COVID-19 cases

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
23 May 2021, 11:05
Kazakhstan reports 2,167 new COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 2,167 new cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city remains the leader in terms of number of fresh daily infections with 519 cases. Ranked second is Karaganda region with 349 new COVID-19 cases. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, posted the third highest number of coronavirus cases - 322.

Almaty and Akmola regions logged 143 and 135 new COVID-19 cases, accordingly.

93 people tested positive for COVID-19 in East Kazakhstan region, 91 – in West Kazakhstan region, 86 – in Atyrau region, 82 – in Aktobe region, 80 – Pavlodar region, 63 – in Shymkent city, 50 – in Mangistau region, 43 – in Turkestan region, 41 – in Kostanay region, 38 – in Zhambyl region, 19 – in Kyzylorda region, and 13 – in North Kazakhstan region.

In total, 373,182 cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.


Coronavirus   Regions   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022