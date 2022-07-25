Kazakhstan reports 2,054 new COVID-19 cases, 1,083 recoveries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 2,054 new coronavirus cases have been reported across Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, the Interdepartmental Commission for the prevention of COVID-19 spread reports via Telegram.

Of them, 806 are in Nur-Sultan, 532 – in Almaty, 46 – in Shymkent, 68 – in Akmola region, 8 – in Aktobe region, 83 – in Almaty region, 84 – in Zhetysu region, 61 – in Atyrau region, 6 – in East Kazakhstan region, 26 – in Abai region, 76 – in Zhambyl region, 20 – in West Kazakhstan region, 130 – in Karaganda region, 11 – in Kostanay region, 36 – in Kyzylorda region, 14 – in Mangistau region, 28 – in Pavlodar region, 8 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 11 – in Turkistan region.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has reached 1,333,547.

Meanwhile, 1,083 Kazakhstanis have recovered from the coronavirus. Of them, 341 are in Nur-Sultan, 490 – in Almaty, 50 – in Almaty region, 3 – in Zhetysu region, 15 – in Atyrau region, 26 – in East Kazakhstan region, 11 – in Abai region, 25 – in Zhambyl region, 59 – in Karaganda region, and 63 – in Kyzylorda region.

The total tally of those recovered has reached 1,301,086 countrywide.



