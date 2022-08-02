Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan reports 2,021 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1,358 recoveries in 24h
2 August 2022 08:50

Kazakhstan reports 2,021 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1,358 recoveries in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 2,021 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, the Interdepartmental Commission for the Prevention of COVID-19 Spread informs via Telegram.

Of them, 958 are in Nur-Sultan, 345 – in Almaty, 18 – in Shymkent, 65 – in Akmola region, 63 – in Aktobe region, 62 – in Almaty region, 75 – in Zhetysu region, 13 – in Atyrau region, 20 – in East Kazakhstan region, 25 – in Abai region, 41 – in Zhambyl region, 32 – in West Kazakhstan region, 150 – in Karaganda region, 20 – in Ulytau region, 20 – in Kostanay region, 38 – in Kyzylorda region, 15 – in Mangistau region, 41 – in Pavlodar region, 14 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 6 – in Turkistan region.

A total of 1,354,615 coronavirus cases have been confirmed across the country since the onset of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the number of those who recovered from the coronavirus infection made 1,358, raising the country’s total tally of recoveries to 1,313,820.

Of them, 759 are in Nur-Sultan, 274 – in Almaty, 3 – in Atyrau region, 9 – in East Kazakhstan region, 4 – in Abai region, 9 – in Zhambyl region, 22 – in West Kazakhstan region, 212 – in Karaganda region, 3 – in Ulytau region, 31 – in Mangistau region, 12 – in Pavlodar region, and 20 – in Turkistan region.


Related news
What will the weather be like in Almaty in August?
Omicron subvariant responsible for over 70% of COVID-19 cases – Healthcare Ministry
Minister Kuantyrov unveils budget of Strong Regions – Driver of Country’s Development project
Read also
What will the weather be like in Almaty in August?
Kazakhstan to prepare single-industry towns development roadmap
Omicron subvariant responsible for over 70% of COVID-19 cases – Healthcare Ministry
Kazakhstan to elaborate rural development concept
Healthcare Minister announces COVID-19 ‘red area’ restrictions
Drinking water supply stands at 96% in Kazakhstan – National Economy Minister
Healthcare Ministry predicts COVID-19 incidence decrease in September
Kazakhstan opens up to 5,000 COVID-19 beds
Popular
1 Mets put 4 regions of Kazakhstan on weather alert
2 Kazakh yurt unveiled in Baku
3 Damage worth KZT 343 mln paid to those affected by January events
4 Kazakh boxers’ positions in WBA’s updated ranking announced
5 Pope Francis to pay state visit to Kazakhstan

News

Archive