2 August 2022 08:50

Kazakhstan reports 2,021 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1,358 recoveries in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 2,021 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, the Interdepartmental Commission for the Prevention of COVID-19 Spread informs via Telegram.

Of them, 958 are in Nur-Sultan, 345 – in Almaty, 18 – in Shymkent, 65 – in Akmola region, 63 – in Aktobe region, 62 – in Almaty region, 75 – in Zhetysu region, 13 – in Atyrau region, 20 – in East Kazakhstan region, 25 – in Abai region, 41 – in Zhambyl region, 32 – in West Kazakhstan region, 150 – in Karaganda region, 20 – in Ulytau region, 20 – in Kostanay region, 38 – in Kyzylorda region, 15 – in Mangistau region, 41 – in Pavlodar region, 14 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 6 – in Turkistan region.

A total of 1,354,615 coronavirus cases have been confirmed across the country since the onset of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the number of those who recovered from the coronavirus infection made 1,358, raising the country’s total tally of recoveries to 1,313,820.

Of them, 759 are in Nur-Sultan, 274 – in Almaty, 3 – in Atyrau region, 9 – in East Kazakhstan region, 4 – in Abai region, 9 – in Zhambyl region, 22 – in West Kazakhstan region, 212 – in Karaganda region, 3 – in Ulytau region, 31 – in Mangistau region, 12 – in Pavlodar region, and 20 – in Turkistan region.