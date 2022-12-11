Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.17 eur/kzt 495.5

    rub/kzt 7.57 cny/kzt 67.74
Weather:
Astana-15-17℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Kazakhstan reports 180 fresh COVID-19 cases

    11 December 2022, 12:07

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A total of 1,849 people in Kazakhstan received treatment for the coronavirus infection as of December 11, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Of 1,849 COVID-19 patients, 1,586 are treated at home and 263 are at specialized healthcare facilities.

    7 COVID-19 patients are in serious condition, while 4 more are reportedly in critical condition. According to the ministry, 3 COVID-19 patients are on life support.

    In the past day Kazakhstan documented 180 new cases of the coronavirus infection.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases at 54,319 amid virus surge worries
    Kazakhstan’s Morozova skates to silver in women’s 1,500m in Calgary
    Kazakhstan claims gold at the 2022 IESF World Esports Championships in Bali
    4 regions of Kazakhstan put on storm alert
    Popular
    1 December 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    2 December 11. Today's Birthdays
    3 Kazakhstan claims gold at the 2022 IESF World Esports Championships in Bali
    4 4 regions of Kazakhstan put on storm alert
    5 Earthquake hits south of Almaty city