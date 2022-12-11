Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
11 December 2022, 12:07
Kazakhstan reports 180 fresh COVID-19 cases

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A total of 1,849 people in Kazakhstan received treatment for the coronavirus infection as of December 11, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Of 1,849 COVID-19 patients, 1,586 are treated at home and 263 are at specialized healthcare facilities.

7 COVID-19 patients are in serious condition, while 4 more are reportedly in critical condition. According to the ministry, 3 COVID-19 patients are on life support.

In the past day Kazakhstan documented 180 new cases of the coronavirus infection.
