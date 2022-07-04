Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  для ANSA

Kazakhstan reports 158 new COVID-19 cases

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
4 July 2022, 07:56
Kazakhstan reports 158 new COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 158 new confirmed Covid-19 cases have been registered across Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, down 30 from a day earlier, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for the prevention of the COVID-19 spread.

Of 158, 35 are in Nur-Sultan, 88 – in Almaty, 6 – in Shymkent, 4 – in Akmola region, 5 – in Almaty region, 8 – in Atyrau region, 1 – in the East Kazakhstan region, 1 – in the West Kazakhstan region, 7 – in Karaganda region, 1 – in Kostanay region, 1 – in Pavlodar region and 1 – in the North Kazakhstan region.

A total of 1,307,330 laboratory confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection were recorded in Kazakhstan since the start of the global pandemic.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam