Kazakhstan reports 158 new COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 158 new confirmed Covid-19 cases have been registered across Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, down 30 from a day earlier, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for the prevention of the COVID-19 spread.

Of 158, 35 are in Nur-Sultan, 88 – in Almaty, 6 – in Shymkent, 4 – in Akmola region, 5 – in Almaty region, 8 – in Atyrau region, 1 – in the East Kazakhstan region, 1 – in the West Kazakhstan region, 7 – in Karaganda region, 1 – in Kostanay region, 1 – in Pavlodar region and 1 – in the North Kazakhstan region.

A total of 1,307,330 laboratory confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection were recorded in Kazakhstan since the start of the global pandemic.